California farmworkers sift through news and disinformation on deportations

Wading through that often unverified information is becoming a big part of Bryan Little’s job.

“What I hear from members is, what are you hearing? What are you hearing? What are you hearing?” said Little, who heads policy advocacy at the California Farm Bureau and talks to growers around the state.

He said he’s seen social media posts with no clear source and reports that exaggerate how many migrant workers are not showing up to work.

“Which raises an interesting question, how do you know?” Little added.

That’s also a question United Farm Workers spokesperson Antonio De Loera is trying to address.

“There's a lot of information. There's a lot of misinformation. A lot of rumors of ICE being sighted where as best we can tell that's not actually what's happening,” De Loera explained. “I think that just speaks to the very widespread fear and anxiety that folks are feeling.”

Both he and Little said their organizations are informing workers of their rights.

De Loera advised only sharing information from trusted sources.

“We don't want to be saying, ‘Oh, ICE is in the area without any evidence,’ because we don't want to be causing unnecessary fear, unnecessary panic,” he said.

He added that if the general public is not sure about the information you’re sharing, they should ask. Credible organizations can vet information and pass it along if it’s accurate.

“If you think you see something, because sometimes we’re not sure what we’re seeing, take a picture of it. That will help an activist run down whether or not that’s credible information.”

Tere Flores Onofre with the faith-based nonprofit Sacramento Area Congregations Together said her organization is one of many doing that work.

“We do want people to be aware, but again, we don't want people to unintentionally share misleading or incorrect information,” she said.

Flores Onofre stressed deportations were happening before Trump returned to office — they hit a decade high last year under former President Biden. While President Trump has called for a more aggressive approach, it’s still unclear if deportations are growing under the new administration.

