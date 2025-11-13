Fri 9AM | JPR News: Green cemetery in Humboldt County; Salmon return, farmers dismayed

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

'One of the most intriguing topics': New green cemetery coming to Humboldt County

Michael Furniss, project applicant and executive director of Sacred Groves, said the soil at the site is perfect.

"Good organic matter, good percolation characteristics and infiltration, good aggregate stability, rich biota and is highly fertile," he said. "It's really an ideal soil, and that really turns me on."

Salmon are back in the Klamath River. Now farmers want to keep them off their land

Scott White, general manager of the Klamath Drainage District, shared in the celebration but grew nervous after spotting Chinook in canals used to divert water to agricultural land.

“They're in our canals, which don't get me wrong, it's pretty darn exciting to see salmon in our canals,” White said. “But obviously, we want to make sure that the fish are protected, just as much as we want our growers protected.”