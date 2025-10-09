© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9AM | Sheepdog competition in Alturas; Grants Pass school board settles with 'I Resolve' activists

By JPR News Team
Published October 9, 2025 at 11:56 AM PDT
The national sheepdog competition was held in Alturas, CA on Oct. 2, 2025.
Paul Lehman
The national sheepdog competition was held in Alturas, CA.

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Some of the best sheepdogs compete in Alturas to be the top dog: The top 150 sheepdogs in the U.S. and Canada gathered in rural Modoc County, California this month for the national sheepdog finals.

Grants Pass School Board approves settlement agreement in 'I Resolve' lawsuit

