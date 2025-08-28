Fri 9:25 | Decoding the summer archaeological field school

Field school is a rite of passage for any prospective archaeologist. Participants receive mentorship from archaeological professionals and learn a variety of skills in a real-world environment, typically in a four to six week excursion that may involve multiple sites and forms of archaeology.

Chris Ruiz, Deputy Director of the Archaeological Research Division at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon, joins Chelsea Rose, director of Southern Oregon University's Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of Underground History. Both are registered professional archaeologists and field school veterans who led field schools at their respective institutions this summer.