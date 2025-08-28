© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Decoding the summer archaeological field school

By Chelsea Rose
Published August 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM PDT
SOU Archaeological field school students excavate the remains of a Chinese blacksmith's workshop.
Field school is a rite of passage for any prospective archaeologist. Participants receive mentorship from archaeological professionals and learn a variety of skills in a real-world environment, typically in a four to six week excursion that may involve multiple sites and forms of archaeology.

Chris Ruiz, Deputy Director of the Archaeological Research Division at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon, joins Chelsea Rose, director of Southern Oregon University's Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of Underground History. Both are registered professional archaeologists and field school veterans who led field schools at their respective institutions this summer.

Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
