© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9AM | Coos County hospital deal dies; Shasta County voting system plan derailed

By JPR News Team
Published August 14, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

No Quorum: Coos County hospital deal with Tennessee-based Quorum Health falls apart

Shasta County Supervisors appointed an interim elections official, with plans to create a hyper-transparent voting system. But those plans are being shot down because supervisors can’t agree on how to pay for it.

The Bureau of Land Management is spraying herbicides across federal lands in Klamath and Lake Counties to mitigate wildfires — but one of the chemicals is under review by the Environmental Protection Agency. Web tomorrow

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
See stories by JPR News Team