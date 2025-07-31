Fri 9AM | SOU president cuts own salary; Yreka homeless camp cleared

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Roman Battaglia: Coquille tribe expand efforts to restore salmon

Roman Battaglia: Overnight tsunami causes minimal damage, advisory is lifted in most locations

Jane Vaughan: SOU president takes pay cut amid university's 'severe financial situation'

Justin Higginbottom: A homeless encampment is cleared in Yreka as the county gets its second shelter