Jacksonville's Beekman House features Victorian medical practices tours

Carolyn Kingsnorth, President of Historic Jacksonville, Inc joins the Exchange to discuss the Victorian Medical Practices tours at Jacksonville's 1870s Beekman House on Saturday, July 19. Costumed docents will talk about major changes in healthcare during the time period.

The Victorian Era was a time when doctors still lacked formal medical education; hospitals were virtually non-existent; epidemics wiped out large numbers of residents; quacks peddled “cure-alls”; and narcotics, opium, and poisons were the base of most medicines.

It was also a time when the first of the general anesthetics, chloroform and ether, had recently become available, making surgery potentially life saving rather than life threatening. Civil War hospital experiences and the new theories of bacteriology slowly produced fundamental changes in medical practice. The discovery of germs led to major advances in hygiene and sanitation. Towards the end of the century, scientific advances began to catch up with the medical needs of the public and Victorians became concerned about health above almost all other issues of the day.