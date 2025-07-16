© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Jacksonville's Beekman House features Victorian medical practices tours

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 16, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Beekman House Museum: Cornelius C. Beekman built this 1 1/2 story Gothic Revival style home for his wife and two children between 1870 and 1876. The house was part of Jacksonville’s late 1800s’ “millionaires’ row.” Its lack of pretension reflects the modesty that was a hallmark of the mid-Victorian era when ostentation was frowned upon.
Historic Jacksonville, Inc
Carolyn Kingsnorth, President of Historic Jacksonville, Inc joins the Exchange to discuss the Victorian Medical Practices tours at Jacksonville's 1870s Beekman House on Saturday, July 19. Costumed docents will talk about major changes in healthcare during the time period.

The Victorian Era was a time when doctors still lacked formal medical education; hospitals were virtually non-existent; epidemics wiped out large numbers of residents; quacks peddled “cure-alls”; and narcotics, opium, and poisons were the base of most medicines.

It was also a time when the first of the general anesthetics, chloroform and ether, had recently become available, making surgery potentially life saving rather than life threatening. Civil War hospital experiences and the new theories of bacteriology slowly produced fundamental changes in medical practice. The discovery of germs led to major advances in hygiene and sanitation. Towards the end of the century, scientific advances began to catch up with the medical needs of the public and Victorians became concerned about health above almost all other issues of the day.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
