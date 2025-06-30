Tues 9:40 | 'Legends of the Sea' offers stories of shipwrecked expeditions, munity and more

The Coos History Museum present "Legends of the Sea," an immersive four-week summer lecture

series that dives into the eerie, true, and legendary tales along Oregon’s treacherous coast that have haunted seafarers for centuries. From ghost ships adrift with no crew, to lost expeditions, mutinies, wrecks and more.

Coos History Museum Educator, Sire Pro, joins the Exchange to discuss.

Lecture series: Wednesday evenings only, July 2 - 23 from 5:30 - 6:30 PM at the Coos History Museum.