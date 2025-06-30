© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:40 | 'Legends of the Sea' offers stories of shipwrecked expeditions, munity and more

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 30, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Photo by Ben Coogan

The Coos History Museum present "Legends of the Sea," an immersive four-week summer lecture

series that dives into the eerie, true, and legendary tales along Oregon’s treacherous coast that have haunted seafarers for centuries. From ghost ships adrift with no crew, to lost expeditions, mutinies, wrecks and more.

Coos History Museum Educator, Sire Pro, joins the Exchange to discuss.

Lecture series: Wednesday evenings only, July 2 - 23 from 5:30 - 6:30 PM at the Coos History Museum.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
