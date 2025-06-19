© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9AM | Surveillance tactics raise alarm; 'No Kings' protest attracts thousands

By JPR News Team
Published June 19, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Privacy advocates raise alarm over Southern Oregon surveillance tactics

Thousands assert 'No Kings' at Medford protest

Wool spinning returns to Humboldt County with new wool mill
In Fernbridge on California’s northern coast, a new wool mill is spinning to life. Cate Edwards and her husband Shaun left Kentucky and headed west to chase a dream — bringing wool spinning back to Humboldt County. Once a booming industry, wool production faded with the rise of synthetic fabrics and overseas mills.

