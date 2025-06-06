© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | News Briefs: Costs of special education; Eugene's LGBT periodicals; Oregon's fishing industry conundrum

By Charlie Zimmermann
Published June 6, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT

This week's selection of news briefs from around our region, introduced by JPR's Charlie Zimmermann:

OPB's Natalie Pate: Special education is costly and complicated. A Salem-Keizer middle schooler shows how it can pay off

David "DJ" Jennings, center, looks at a projector screen when completing an activity in class at Waldo Middle School in Salem, Ore., on May 19, 2025.
Natalie Pate / OPB
David "DJ" Jennings, center, looks at a projector screen when completing an activity in class at Waldo Middle School in Salem, Ore., on May 19, 2025.

KLCC's Sajina Shrestha:We wanted to celebrate and pass along the joy of living life with integrity”: A closer look at Eugene’s LGBT periodicals from the 80s and 90s.

Issues of The Lavender Network, as seen at the University of Oregon archives.
Sajina Shrestha | KLCC
Issues of The Lavender Network, as seen at the University of Oregon archives.

OPB's Kyra Buckley: Oregon’s fishing industry faces demand challenges at home and trade barriers abroad

Newport's Dock 5 on May 2, 2025. Oregon exported nearly $50 million worth of seafood to global markets last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Foreign Trade Division accessed via wisertrade.org.
Kyra Buckley | OPB
Newport's Dock 5 on May 2, 2025. Oregon exported nearly $50 million worth of seafood to global markets last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Foreign Trade Division accessed via wisertrade.org.

