Mon 9:40 | News Briefs: Costs of special education; Eugene's LGBT periodicals; Oregon's fishing industry conundrum
This week's selection of news briefs from around our region, introduced by JPR's Charlie Zimmermann:
OPB's Natalie Pate: Special education is costly and complicated. A Salem-Keizer middle schooler shows how it can pay off
KLCC's Sajina Shrestha: “We wanted to celebrate and pass along the joy of living life with integrity”: A closer look at Eugene’s LGBT periodicals from the 80s and 90s.
OPB's Kyra Buckley: Oregon’s fishing industry faces demand challenges at home and trade barriers abroad