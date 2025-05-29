© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

How Anna May Wong defied stereotypes and blazed a trail for Asian-American women

By Chelsea Rose
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:53 AM PDT

Anna May Wong was one of the first Asian-Americans to grace the silver screen. Yet, early Hollywood shoved her into their narrow boxes of what an Asian woman could be. So she headed off to Europe, where she broke the mold and took on empowering roles rather than narrow ones. She continued to confront the racism of the film industry for the rest of her life after returning to the US.

Anna's incredible life is characterized in a new book, "Not Your China Doll." The author, Katie Gee Salisbury, joins Underground History host Chelsea Rose to discuss the "wild and shimmering" life of Anna May Wong.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
See stories by Chelsea Rose