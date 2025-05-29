How Anna May Wong defied stereotypes and blazed a trail for Asian-American women

Anna May Wong was one of the first Asian-Americans to grace the silver screen. Yet, early Hollywood shoved her into their narrow boxes of what an Asian woman could be. So she headed off to Europe, where she broke the mold and took on empowering roles rather than narrow ones. She continued to confront the racism of the film industry for the rest of her life after returning to the US.

Anna's incredible life is characterized in a new book, "Not Your China Doll." The author, Katie Gee Salisbury, joins Underground History host Chelsea Rose to discuss the "wild and shimmering" life of Anna May Wong.