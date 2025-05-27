Weds 9:40 | Children in Klamath County foster care need Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

The mission of the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Klamath County Program is to provide trained volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children who are dependent on the Juvenile Court to ensure their right to a safe and permanent home.

CASA seeks a timely and appropriate disposition in the best interest of each child. Advocacy for foster children includes focusing on child safety and child well-being and ensuring judges have the information necessary to make the best decisions for the children. 162 children are in foster care in Klamath County and there isn't sufficient advocacy for them in court.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the need for CASA volunteers in Klamath County is Dana Thompson, the Outreach and Operations Coordinator for CASA of Klamath County.

ABOUT

Dana Thompson spent over a decade working in nonprofit advocacy and child welfare, including her current role and as Vice Chair of the Klamath Community College Foundation. She previously worked in the Klamath Tribes’ legal office and Tribal Judiciary. As a sixth-generation rancher, Dana brings a rural roots and real-world perspective to her work, with a passion for making sure every child in foster care has someone in their corner.

