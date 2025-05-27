© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | Children in Klamath County foster care need Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 27, 2025 at 11:40 AM PDT
CASA of Klamath County

The mission of the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Klamath County Program is to provide trained volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children who are dependent on the Juvenile Court to ensure their right to a safe and permanent home.

CASA seeks a timely and appropriate disposition in the best interest of each child. Advocacy for foster children includes focusing on child safety and child well-being and ensuring judges have the information necessary to make the best decisions for the children. 162 children are in foster care in Klamath County and there isn't sufficient advocacy for them in court.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the need for CASA volunteers in Klamath County is Dana Thompson, the Outreach and Operations Coordinator for CASA of Klamath County.

ABOUT
Dana Thompson spent over a decade working in nonprofit advocacy and child welfare, including her current role and as Vice Chair of the Klamath Community College Foundation. She previously worked in the Klamath Tribes’ legal office and Tribal Judiciary. As a sixth-generation rancher, Dana brings a rural roots and real-world perspective to her work, with a passion for making sure every child in foster care has someone in their corner.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay