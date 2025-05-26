The Age of Melt (and Mummies)

Science journalist and author Lisa Baril traveled the world studying ice and its effect on humans. In her new book, "THE AGE OF MELT: What Glaciers, Ice Mummies, and Ancient Artifacts Teach Us about Climate, Culture, and a Future without Ice," she explores the shifting view that humans have long held of glaciers—from fear, to awe, to conquest.

Baril begins with the story of Ötzi, a 5,000 year-old well-preserved ice mummy discovered in 1991 by a pair of European hikers in the Alps. She joins the Exchange to explain what scientists learned from their mummy.

Lisa speaks with Chelsea Rose, host of Underground History, JPR's collaborative podcast with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.