Mon 9AM | He mentored young Black men through storytelling; they all became leaders

Dr. William A. Keyes IV is the author of "The Stories They Hear: Expecting Greatness As the Key to Success." Dr. Keyes is the founder of the Institute for Responsible Citizenship and joins the Exchange to discuss his book, the history of the institute, and successes of the 300 young men he has mentored through his institute.

Dr. William A. Keyes IV is the Founder and President of the Institute. In the early 1980s, he hitchhiked from North Carolina to Washington, DC to pursue a dream of working in public policy. He realized that dream by working in a staff position at the Joint Economic Committee of the United States Congress and as a White House Senior Policy Advisor.

He has been widely recognized for his work in education, including the Mac A. Stewart Distinguished Award for Service by the Todd A. Bell National Resource Center at Ohio State University, the Dr. Asa G. Hilliard Model of Excellence Award from the College Board, the Make A Difference Award from Epstein Becker & Green PC, the Warrior Award at the 2017 International Colloquium on Black Males in Education, and many more.

Beyond the Institute, Bill is most active at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he has served in many leadership positions. He and his family are members of the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, and he is a member of the Beta Nu Boulé of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. Far more than his personal awards, Bill is most proud of the accomplishments of the Institute alumni, more than 250 of whom are men of character now serving in leadership positions as pastors, judges, academics, doctors, and an ever-widening range of professions.