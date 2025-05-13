© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Weds 9:40 | Study: AI can improve writing creativity in students, with instructor guidance

Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 13, 2025
J.T. Bushnell, an instructor at Oregon State University, is co-author of a new study on how artificial intelligence can help students improve their creative writing skills.
Oregon State University; headshot photo by Blake Brown
J.T. Bushnell is a senior instructor at Oregon State University, chair of the AI Advisory Committee in the School of Writing, Literature and Film, and co-author of a new study titled "A New Muse: How Guided AI Use Impacts Creativity in Online Creative Writing Courses."

The study indicates that artificial intelligence can significantly enhance creativity in student writing, but only when instructors provide guidance about how to incorporate it into the creative process.

Researchers in the university’s College of Liberal Arts found that when students receive instruction on how to use AI, there is a significant increase in creativity over both their original writing and their AI use without instruction.

J.T. Bushnell joins the Exchange to discuss the findings of his study.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
