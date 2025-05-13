Weds 9:40 | Study: AI can improve writing creativity in students, with instructor guidance

J.T. Bushnell is a senior instructor at Oregon State University, chair of the AI Advisory Committee in the School of Writing, Literature and Film, and co-author of a new study titled "A New Muse: How Guided AI Use Impacts Creativity in Online Creative Writing Courses."

The study indicates that artificial intelligence can significantly enhance creativity in student writing, but only when instructors provide guidance about how to incorporate it into the creative process.

Researchers in the university’s College of Liberal Arts found that when students receive instruction on how to use AI, there is a significant increase in creativity over both their original writing and their AI use without instruction.

J.T. Bushnell joins the Exchange to discuss the findings of his study.