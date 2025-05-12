© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Stories from the hearth: A Rogue Valley teacher visits a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 12, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT

In 2016, while on a sabbatical, longtime Ashland elementary school teacher, Molly McKissick traveled to Bangladesh to teach the small children of Rohingya refugees games to help them heal from the trauma in their lives. McKissick shares her experiences and the valuable lessons she learned along the way in JPR's, Stories from the Hearth. The Hearth Story archives feature recordings of true, personal stories from people in our region, all with the intention of connecting and enriching communities.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Natalie Golay is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Mike Green hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team