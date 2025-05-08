© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Indian tribe sues California; Feds to sell Medford courthouse; Crowded race for Fire District 5 board

By JPR News Team
Published May 8, 2025 at 10:53 AM PDT

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Round Valley Indian Tribe sues California and county law enforcement after cannabis raids

Feds will sell Southern Oregon’s only federal courthouse. But new building planned

After a tumultuous year, JCFD5 board candidates push for stability, transparency

A new initiative could reshape homeless services in Grants Pass

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedNative American NewsElectionsHomelessness
Stay Connected
JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
See stories by JPR News Team