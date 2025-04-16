SOU offers new resource for students experiencing gender-based violence

Southern Oregon University has a new resource to support students and employees who have experienced gender-based violence such as stalking, sexual assault and domestic violence between intimate partners. Community Works, a Medford nonprofit, is offering free on-campus sessions two days per week with a specially trained confidential advocate.

SOU and Community Works recently signed a memorandum of understanding to make the advocacy services available, as required by state law.

Joining the Exchange are two guests:

Dawn Burks is the Community Advocacy Services Manager at Community Works.

Hannah Neudorfer is the Sexual Assault Lead Advocate at Community Works

JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay Dawn Burks (L) and Hannah Neudorfer (R) from Community Works, join JPR host Mike Green in the studio on April 17, 2025.

“We are only in our first few weeks of this partnership, so only a small handful of individuals have been referred – but we certainly hope it will make a difference for the campus community. (The confidential advocate’s) services are open to any member of the SOU community – student, staff and faculty.”

Hannah Neudorfer is available to meet with students or employees on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in the Dean of Students Office, at Room 321 of the Stevenson Union. Hannah can also be reached during business hours at (541) 951-3406 or hneudorfer@community-works.org.

All incidents of discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct should be reported via online form to SOU’s Office of Equity Grievance and Title IX. Members of the university’s Equity Grievance Team will respond to and manage all such reports, contacting involved parties and enforcing university policies.

SOU has a long history and national reputation for effectively addressing instances of sexual harassment and violence through its Office of Equity Grievance. The university also offers a wide range of in-person and remote counseling options for both students and employees.

The Dean of Students Office offers a website full of resources for survivors of sexual violence. Counseling for any mental health crises or other concerns is available to students through the La Clinica Student Health & Wellness Center; in-person or remote sessions can be scheduled through the online health portal or by calling the SHWC at (541) 552-6136.

On-demand, no-appointment sessions by phone or chat are available to students at any time through SOU’s affiliation with TELUS Health Student Support, at (866) 743-7732. Assistance is also available from the SOU Care Coordinators Office.

SOU employees can seek guidance through SOU’s employee assistance program, Canopy (formerly Cascade Centers), by calling (800) 433-2320 or visiting the organization’s website.

Under terms laid out in the memorandum of understanding, Community Works will also help with training and prevention programming at SOU. The university will help prepare the organization’s confidential advocates to support clients through potential campus processes, in addition to their typical work with supporting clients through criminal proceedings.

Title IX – a federal law that in part prohibits exclusion or harassment based on sex – applies to all educational institutions, both public and private, that receive federal funds.

