Mon 9:40 | Us and them and why: closing learning gaps in American high schools

The more academically rigorous courses in any high school tend to be composed of few, if any, students from Black and/or low-income households.

Reid Saaris noticed this when he was a high school student, and he noticed it even more when he became a teacher. So he set up a national nonprofit, Equal Opportunity Schools, to challenge the status quo and make good educations available to more people.

He details his observations and responses in a book, The Kids Across the Hall: The Fight for Opportunity in Our Schools. We spend some time with the author hearing about what it takes to get from where we are to where we'd like to be.

