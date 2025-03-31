© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Catching up with the Public Radio Oral History Project’s director, Brian Bull

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 31, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT

Brian Bull is a contributing reporter and former interim News Director at KLCC in Eugene, Oregon. In 2023, he was appointed the director and lead interviewer for The Public Radio Oral History Project. Brian Bull joins the Exchange to discuss the how the project is going so far, and who they’ve talked to already.

Before his death in August 2023, PROHP founder Ken Mills said “The recent deaths of Jim Russell and Wally Smith underscore the urgent need for oral history interviews to begin. Brian’s inquisitive mind and solid reporting and interview skills are essential to getting started."

The PROHP intends to interview many of the living pioneers and builders of the public radio system in America in the coming year, and already includes notable voices like Susan Stamberg, Terry Gross, Linda Wertheimer, Bill Siemering, and Jay Kernis.

Once the interviews are completed, the recorded interviews will be shared online, with backup recordings sent to the University of Maryland Libraries, a repository for many pubmedia materials.

