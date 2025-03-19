Thurs 9 AM | Oregon AG joins multi-state town halls on DOGE, mass firings and funding cuts

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield has joined Arizona AG Kris Mayes, New Mexico AG Raul Torrez in a series of community impact hearings to discuss mass federal firings, DOGE activities, and funding freezes across the country.

Oregon AG Dan Rayfield joins the Exchange to discuss the community impact hearings, the ongoing impact on Oregon of federal policies, executive orders and DOGE activity, and the goals of his office that he envisions for Oregon.

OREGON's 18th AG: DAN RAYFIELD BIO (From Oregon Department of Justice)

Dan's leadership philosophy was shaped by his parents' contrasting worldviews—his mother, a Green Party member, and his father, a Republican. Rather than seeing these differences as obstacles, Dan learned to identify common ground while respecting diverse approaches to achieving shared goals – an attitude that shapes his leadership style.

As Oregon's Attorney General, Dan is focused on strengthening community safety, protecting seniors and working families, and upholding Oregon's values and the rule of law.

Dan attended Tigard High School and earned his undergraduate degree at Western Oregon University. He attended Willamette University Law School and was admitted to the Oregon State Bar in 2006. Dan spent 18 years in private practice working on consumer protection cases, and served in the legislature for a decade representing the City of Corvallis.

In the legislature, Dan spent four years as Co-Chair of the Ways and Means committee before being elected Speaker of the House. His tenure as Speaker was marked by significant achievements and a commitment to advancing the health and economic well-being of Oregonians, from enacting the nation’s strongest abortion protections to unprecedented investments in Oregon’s semiconductor industry, education, and housing. Dan lives in Corvallis with his wife Amanda and his son Adam.