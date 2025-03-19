© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Make room Amelia Earhart: new exhibit features women aviators of Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 19, 2025 at 10:58 AM PDT
"She Flies With Her Own Wings: Oregon's Golden Age of Aviation" is an exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society. Photo: Ann Bohrer, a student at Rankin School of Flying, sits on an airplane, March 25, 1928.
Oregon Historical Society
"She Flies With Her Own Wings: Oregon's Golden Age of Aviation" is an exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society. Photo: Ann Bohrer, a student at Rankin School of Flying, sits on an airplane, March 25, 1928.

Megan Lallier-Barron, Oregon Historical Society curator, joins the Exchange to discuss the newest exhibit, "She Flies with Her Own Wings: Oregon's Golden Age of Aviation." Oregon Historical Society is featuring display of Oregon's women aviators. It began on March 7 in downtown Portland.

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT:
"Soar through the history of aviation in the Oregon Historical Society’s newest exhibition, She Flies with Her Own Wings: Oregon’s Golden Age of Aviation. Opening Friday, March 7 in downtown Portland, visitors will discover how the wonder of flight sparked innovation, inspired new aviators, and connected communities during a transformative period in American history.

Featuring video interviews, flight suits, and even a restored plane, "She Flies with Her Own Wings" also profiles noted aviators from the era, including:

Hazel Ying Lee, who in 1933 traveled to China for volunteer service in the Chinese Air Force yet was not allowed to fly for the military because she was a woman. In 1938 she returned to the U.S. and joined the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) program during the WWII, one of only two Chinese American WASPs.

Dorothy Hester, who held the women’s world record for consecutive outside loops from 1930 to 1989, as well as several other aerobatic records. Hester performed in traveling airshows across Oregon and was a regular performer in Portland’s Rose Festival Airshow, and in 1930 went on a national tour becoming the first woman to be a featured performer at the National Air Races in Cleveland, Ohio.

John Gilbert “Tex” Rankin, who for 16 years operated one of the most notable flight schools in the country. The Rankin School of Flying was one of the first to provide standardized curriculum that would be used nationally by pilots, navigators, and mechanics.

Leah Hing, a Portland-born Chinese American woman pilot who was a frequent participant in local airshows and flying events. Hing was trained in aircraft instrument repair and during WWII volunteered for the Civil Air Patrol.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay