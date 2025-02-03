Oregon's Colegio Cesar Chavez was first 4-year Chicano college in the U.S.

Now on view at the Oregon Historical Society through April 27, 2025 is a bilingual exhibition titled, "Colegio César Chávez."

It features the first 4 year Chicano college in the US, which was in Marion County, OR. The exhibition highlights the institution's significance and legacy by exploring the national and local context for its establishment, its educational philosophy and structure, as well as the challenges it faced and how it overcame them.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the exhibit is Natalia Fernandez. She is a tenured professor at Oregon State University and Curator of the Oregon Multicultural Archives. See exhibit information at the Oregon Historical Society.