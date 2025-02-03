© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon's Colegio Cesar Chavez was first 4-year Chicano college in the U.S.

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 3, 2025 at 10:02 AM PST
Historical materials from the Oregon Historical Society.
Oregon Historical Society
Oregon Historical Society

Now on view at the Oregon Historical Society through April 27, 2025 is a bilingual exhibition titled, "Colegio César Chávez."

It features the first 4 year Chicano college in the US, which was in Marion County, OR. The exhibition highlights the institution's significance and legacy by exploring the national and local context for its establishment, its educational philosophy and structure, as well as the challenges it faced and how it overcame them.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the exhibit is Natalia Fernandez. She is a tenured professor at Oregon State University and Curator of the Oregon Multicultural Archives. See exhibit information at the Oregon Historical Society.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
