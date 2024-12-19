Fri 9:25 | Insufficient mental health services for youth in Oregon - a father’s struggle

Oregon ranks last in the country went it comes to providing mental health services to youth in need.

Filmmaker turned mental health advocate Andy Neal speaks with host Andra Hollenbeck about how he and his wife have struggled for years to secure mental health services for two of their children. The children suffered multiple severe traumas before being adopted from foster care into Andy’s family and are now living with the consequences of those experiences.

Andy describes how difficult it has been to get his children the help they need, the dearth of services, the arcane system, the impact on the whole family, and his new life’s mission as a mental health advocate.