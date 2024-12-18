Hedrick Middle School counselor Briana Meyer named Oregon School Counselor of the Year

Medford School District celebrated the announcement of Briana Meyer being named the 2024 Oregon School Counselor of the Year by the Oregon School Counselor Association (OSCA). Meyer, a graduate of Oregon State University, has been a counselor for five years and has worked at Hedrick Middle School since 2020.

Meyer is known for her leadership on campus and throughout the district. Meyer built an ASCA-aligned school counseling program at Hedrick Middle School which has been adopted at other schools in the district.

Meyer has implemented numerous interventions - including small groups, a peer mediation program and one-on-one targeted meetings - to reduce students’ social anxiety, provide academic support, explore and prepare for careers, and help build peer relationship skills. She has also collaborated with middle school and high school counselors across the district to create supportive and seamless transitions for all middle school students, and she is a Crisis Prevention Trainer for Medford School District.