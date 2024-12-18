© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Hedrick Middle School counselor Briana Meyer named Oregon School Counselor of the Year

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 18, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST
Photo by JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay

Medford School District celebrated the announcement of Briana Meyer being named the 2024 Oregon School Counselor of the Year by the Oregon School Counselor Association (OSCA). Meyer, a graduate of Oregon State University, has been a counselor for five years and has worked at Hedrick Middle School since 2020.

Meyer is known for her leadership on campus and throughout the district. Meyer built an ASCA-aligned school counseling program at Hedrick Middle School which has been adopted at other schools in the district.

Briana Meyer is a counselor at Hedrick Middle School. She was named the 2024 Oregon Counselor of the Year.
Briana Meyer
Briana Meyer is a counselor at Hedrick Middle School. She was named the 2024 Oregon Counselor of the Year.

Meyer has implemented numerous interventions - including small groups, a peer mediation program and one-on-one targeted meetings - to reduce students’ social anxiety, provide academic support, explore and prepare for careers, and help build peer relationship skills. She has also collaborated with middle school and high school counselors across the district to create supportive and seamless transitions for all middle school students, and she is a Crisis Prevention Trainer for Medford School District.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay