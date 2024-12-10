© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:25 AM | Book celebrates work of photographer who documented Asian Americans

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 10, 2024 at 12:22 PM PST
Joysauce.com

People were generally not using the term "Asian American" when Corky Lee started taking pictures of that community, in New York City's Chinatown. Over the next five decades, he documented Asian Americans celebrating life and countering racism all over the country. Lee died in 2021, and now some of his best work is highlighted in the book Corky Lee's "Asian America: Fifty Years of Photographic Justice."

Columbia University history professor Mae Ngai, one of the book's editors, visits the JX to give radio descriptions of the work, and to talk about Corky Lee's impact.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay