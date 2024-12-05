© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

OHRA has a new director; Ashland expands Enhanced Law Enforcement Area

By JPR News Team
Published December 5, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion on The Debrief. Reporters talk about the top news stories they're working on this week.

Topics include:

  • The nonprofit Opportunities for Housing, Resources and Assistance (OHRA) in Ashland has hired a new executive director.
  • The City of Ashland has expanded its Enhanced Law Enforcement Area (ELEA) from the downtown area to include areas of south Ashland where circumstances of people exhibiting repeated negative behaviors have increased.
  • And more...
