Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9 AM | What happens to Karuk masculinity and femininity when fish and acorns are gone?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 20, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST
Kari Marie Norgaard and Rutgers University Press

An author and social scientist explores intersections of race, colonial power, the environment, and identity through the lens of the Karuk tribe.

Kari Marie Norgaard, author of "Salmon and Acorns Feed Our People: Colonialism, Nature, and Social Action," joins the Exchange to discuss the research in her book.

Ron Reed also joins the conversation. He's a co-founder of the Karuk-UC Berkeley Collaborative and cultural biologist for the Karuk Tribe of California.

Norgaard's scientific approach is laid out in detailed research and analysis that examines the cross cultural long-term impact of a massive clash of ideologies when Europeans arrived on this continent and engaged the native Karuk peoples through each successive generation.

From the commoditization of lands and resources to dispossession, destruction and disregard, colonialism wasn't merely a past historical event, Norgaard reminds us. Colonialism is an ever-present active mindset that is ongoing today, manifesting in myriad ways that's unseen through the lens of colonialism but continues to have a devastating impact on Native peoples.

In a well-researched and deeply documented book, Norgaard weaves together (through the lens of the Karuk tribe) the connective tissues of our collective humanity, and the lands, resources and environment that sustains us all.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
