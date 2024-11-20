Thurs 9:40 | "Our culture is our medicine" ... Medicaid agrees to cover traditional healing methods

Medicaid announced coverage of Native traditional healing practices in a few states, which include Oregon, California, Arizona and New Mexico. (NPR news).

Friendship House in California is an example of a Native-led recovery treatment center that offers medicine rooted in traditional cultural practices that could now be covered by Medicaid for Native peoples.

Virginia Hedrick is the Executive Director of the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health and serves on the board of CalWellness. She joins the Exchange to discuss the impact of Medicaid's coverage of traditional healing practices used by Native communities.

Friendship House

FRIENDSHIP HOUSE STATEMENT:

We're Helping Native Peoples Recover from Centuries of U.S. Policy

Centuries of U.S. policy have created deep inequities for Native peoples. Native communities have faced systemic and structural racism and oppression, including the criminalization of Indian ceremonies and languages, family separation, forced relocation, and mass incarceration.

According to the U.S. Census, over 1 in 4 American Indians live in poverty. This brings disproportionate rates of incarceration, teen suicide, unemployment, high school dropouts, diabetes, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

Our clients often join our community as they deal with multiple issues, both personally and within their family or community. At Friendship House, we are reclaiming our traditions and building a healthy community.