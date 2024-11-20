© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | "Our culture is our medicine" ... Medicaid agrees to cover traditional healing methods

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 20, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST
Our culture is our medicine - Friendship House
Friendship House
Our culture is our medicine - Friendship House

Medicaid announced coverage of Native traditional healing practices in a few states, which include Oregon, California, Arizona and New Mexico. (NPR news).

Friendship House in California is an example of a Native-led recovery treatment center that offers medicine rooted in traditional cultural practices that could now be covered by Medicaid for Native peoples.

Virginia Hedrick is the Executive Director of the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health and serves on the board of CalWellness. She joins the Exchange to discuss the impact of Medicaid's coverage of traditional healing practices used by Native communities.

Friendship House

FRIENDSHIP HOUSE STATEMENT:
We're Helping Native Peoples Recover from Centuries of U.S. Policy

Centuries of U.S. policy have created deep inequities for Native peoples. Native communities have faced systemic and structural racism and oppression, including the criminalization of Indian ceremonies and languages, family separation, forced relocation, and mass incarceration.

According to the U.S. Census, over 1 in 4 American Indians live in poverty. This brings disproportionate rates of incarceration, teen suicide, unemployment, high school dropouts, diabetes, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

Our clients often join our community as they deal with multiple issues, both personally and within their family or community. At Friendship House, we are reclaiming our traditions and building a healthy community.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
