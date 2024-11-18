Tues 9 AM | How does a Native American reporter view the media?

The JX takes an introspective look at ourselves and our media industry.

Brian Bull joins the exchange to offer his insights and perspectives on how the media covers society ... and areas of society it doesn't cover well enough.

BOB WILLIAMS / KLCC Brian Bull interviews a guest for KLCC radio.

Bull is a member of the Nez Perce tribe and an award-winning career news reporter for KLCC. He's also an assistant professor at the University of Oregon.

Bull has worked with NPR's Next Generation Project geared towards diversifying the ranks of tomorrow's journalists. He's been a guest faculty instructor at the Poynter Institute on covering underrepresented communities. He's served as chair for Vision Maker Media, which supports authentic programs and documentaries produced by Native Americans.

