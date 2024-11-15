Mon 9:25 | Generational keepers of American history and culture

On this episode of Underground History, host Chelsea Rose talk about the intersection between fire, culture, and history.

Rose and guests discuss why archaeologists and culture keepers are an important part of the fire response team, and why we should look to the past to make it easier to live with fire in the future.

GUESTS

Jason Nez is a Fire Archaeologist/Resource Advisor at Grand Canyon National Park and a member of the Dine Nation from Coalmine Mesa, Arizona.

Vikki Preston (Karuk, Yurok, Paiute and Pitt River), grew up In Orleans in Northern Ca along the Klamath River. She works at the Karuk Tribe Department of Natural Resources in Cultural resources working on land stewardship and collaborative projects; her work centers around protection and of cultural places for ecosystem and community futures.