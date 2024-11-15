© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
Mon 9:25 | Generational keepers of American history and culture

By Chelsea Rose
Published November 15, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

On this episode of Underground History, host Chelsea Rose talk about the intersection between fire, culture, and history.

Rose and guests discuss why archaeologists and culture keepers are an important part of the fire response team, and why we should look to the past to make it easier to live with fire in the future.

GUESTS

Jason Nez is a Fire Archaeologist/Resource Advisor at Grand Canyon National Park and a member of the Dine Nation from Coalmine Mesa, Arizona.

Vikki Preston (Karuk, Yurok, Paiute and Pitt River), grew up In Orleans in Northern Ca along the Klamath River. She works at the Karuk Tribe Department of Natural Resources in Cultural resources working on land stewardship and collaborative projects; her work centers around protection and of cultural places for ecosystem and community futures.

The Jefferson Exchange
Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
