Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Chelsea Rose "Senses Sasquatch" at the High Desert Museum

By Chelsea Rose
Published November 7, 2024 at 12:30 PM PST

Sasquatch is a cultural mainstay of the Pacific Northwest, appearing on all kinds of products from alcohol to T-shirts and everything in between. But the history of Sasquatch goes back much further, and for many Indigenous people, he is much more than his common portrayal as a mysterious hairy beast.

A depiction of Bigfoot emerging through a portal by Nez Percent and Onondaga artist Frank Buffalo Hyde at the High Desert Museum in Bend, OR.
Chelsea Rose
/
Underground History
A depiction of Bigfoot emerging through a portal by Nez Percent and Onondaga artist Frank Buffalo Hyde at the High Desert Museum in Bend, OR.

In this edition of Underground History, Chelsea Rose tours the "Sensing Sasquatch" exhibit at the High Desert Museum in Bend, which looks at the past, present and future of Sasquatch through the eyes of Indigenous Oregonians. She's led by Hayley Brazier, the Donald M. Kerr Curator of Natural History for the High Desert Museum.

Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
