Fri 9:25 | Chelsea Rose "Senses Sasquatch" at the High Desert Museum

Sasquatch is a cultural mainstay of the Pacific Northwest, appearing on all kinds of products from alcohol to T-shirts and everything in between. But the history of Sasquatch goes back much further, and for many Indigenous people, he is much more than his common portrayal as a mysterious hairy beast.

Chelsea Rose / Underground History A depiction of Bigfoot emerging through a portal by Nez Percent and Onondaga artist Frank Buffalo Hyde at the High Desert Museum in Bend, OR.

In this edition of Underground History, Chelsea Rose tours the "Sensing Sasquatch" exhibit at the High Desert Museum in Bend, which looks at the past, present and future of Sasquatch through the eyes of Indigenous Oregonians. She's led by Hayley Brazier, the Donald M. Kerr Curator of Natural History for the High Desert Museum.