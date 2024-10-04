Mon 9 AM | Librarians speak out against book banning

“Freedom to Read: Book Banning and Other Challenges Facing Libraries” is the topic of a free public discussion on Tues., October 8, 4:00-5:30 p.m., in the Gresham Room at Ashland Library.

The presentation is part of the “Big Ideas” program series, presented by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Ashland Branch and the Jackson County Library Services.

Kari May is the Library Director for Jackson County Library Services. She joins the Exchange to talk about the upcoming public discussion in Ashland, elevate awareness of the ongoing national efforts to ban targeted books, and offer insight into how those efforts have impacted Jackson County.

MORE RESOURCES

2024 Report from the State Library of Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse State Library of Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse Parents Defending Schools and Libraries