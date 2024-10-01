Californians for Safer Communities support Prop 36

Lesser sentencing and decriminalizing possession of small amounts of illegal drugs were the result of California's Prop 47, which passed into law in 2014. Now, a decade later, proponents of Prop 36 believe it will address several problems that came out of Prop 47 and the growing fentanyl crisis in California.

Mark Mezzano, a Redding city councilmember, joins the Exchange to offer insight into why increasing sentencing measures and empowering the courts to compel drug users to engage in treatment plans are reasonable solutions.