Elections
The Jefferson Exchange

Californians for Safer Communities support Prop 36

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 1, 2024 at 11:32 AM PDT
Lesser sentencing and decriminalizing possession of small amounts of illegal drugs were the result of California's Prop 47, which passed into law in 2014. Now, a decade later, proponents of Prop 36 believe it will address several problems that came out of Prop 47 and the growing fentanyl crisis in California.

Mark Mezzano, a Redding city councilmember, joins the Exchange to offer insight into why increasing sentencing measures and empowering the courts to compel drug users to engage in treatment plans are reasonable solutions.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
