The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Outdoor pre-schools in Oregon are growing

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 11, 2024 at 10:50 AM PDT
TRAILS Outdoor School in Ashland.
Jane Vaughan
/
JPR
TRAILS Outdoor School in Ashland.

The Oregon state legislature passed a bill in 2023 authorizing outdoor preschools to operate across the state as means by which to increase capacity of pre-schooling and address issues of equitable access. The new law adds “outdoor childcare programs” to the definition of a childcare facility, permitting outdoor preschools to become fully licensed.

The Early Learning Council will adopt rules governing the certification of outdoor childcare programs, which will become operative on July 1, 2025. Joining the Exchange are State Representative Pam Marsh and Yessie Verbena of Blackberry Academy Preschool to discuss early learning outdoors.

