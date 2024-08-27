© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Les AuCoin: Not your ordinary Congress member

By Mike Green,
Angela Decker
Published August 27, 2024 at 11:19 AM PDT

Former Oregon Congressman Les AuCoin shares his experiences from 18 years in Congress. Unlike your typical member of congress, Les offers behind-the-scenes insights from meetings inside the Kremlin, how he helped rescue a Jewish family from the former Soviet Union, the role he played in opening up China to the world during the Nixon administration, his experience visiting a nuclear war bunker deep beneath a Colorado mountain and why he was compelled to get into the ring with a professional wrestler, a woman.

He wrote about it all in his memoir, "Catch and Release: An Oregon Life in Politics." Pacific University, AuCoin's alma mater, is naming a building in his honor. The dedication ceremony is Sept. 27 at the campus in Forest Grove.

Mike Green
Mike Green is a host on the Jefferson Exchange.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange.
