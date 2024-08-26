© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:25 | Saving Local Media

By Geoffrey Riley
Published August 26, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
[Tues 9:25 | Saving Local Media] The news of the death of local media isn't exaggerated. More than half of the counties across the nation have limited access to local media and news deserts are numerous ... and spreading ... according to the Local New Initiative report produced by Northwestern University.

Every week at least two more local news media outlets are lost. The Oregon News Exploration Project is doing the research needed to learn how best to support existing local media in targeted regions in Oregon and create sustainable local information ecosystems for communities at risk of becoming news deserts. ONE representatives join the Exchange with an update on their work.

