Why OSU scientists made a national map of Earth's electrical properties

By Angela Decker,
Mike GreenGeoffrey Riley
Published August 20, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
A power plant makes electricity, and wires carry the power to users. Simple, right? Actually, many things can complicate power transmission, including storms on the surface of the sun, as well as issues with geomagnetic currents under the surface of the Earth.

Oregon State University is home to the National Geoelectromagnetic Facility, which recently completed a project to map those currents in the ground, across the Lower 48 states. The knowledge can help protect electrical grids from disturbances.

OSU Professor and the project's principal investigator, Adam Schultz, walks us through the details of the map and who benefits from it.

Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
Mike Green
Mike Green is a host on the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
