Thu 9:25 | Proposed new $3M hiking trail would eliminate dangerous pathway

Proposed new $3M hiking trail would eliminate dangerous pathway

By Mike Green,
Angela Decker
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Mossbrae Falls can be tricky to reach, but worth the effort
Mossbrae Falls can be tricky to reach, but worth the effort

Hikers have experienced problems traversing a dangerous trek between two waterfalls, Hedge Creek Falls and Mossbrae Falls, near the City of Dunsmuir. The City now wants to extend the existing Hedge Creek Falls trail and connect it to the Mossbrae Falls.

But it will take roughly $3 Million to build a new section of the trail that will span .6 of a mile and include a pedestrian bridge across the Sacramento River.

Stephen Decatur, Hazard Mitigation Planner for the city, joins the JX to offer an update on the funding progress and explain the challenges.

