© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Report shows how private donations helped communities rebound from 2020 fires

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 31, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The September 2020 fires in Oregon and California destroyed many things, but they also created some. The creations include several organizations geared to help communities and individuals get back on their feet after the smoke cleared.

One of those was the Community Rebuilding Fund, housed at the Oregon Community Foundation with support from several large donors. A recent report shows how the fund helped fire victims, and spurred the creation of other supports in the aftermath. United Way of Jackson County and the Oregon Disaster Funders Network are both involved in continuing post-fire efforts.

We visit with Dee Anne Everson from United Way and Kristin Monahan from ODFN.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
See stories by Angela Decker