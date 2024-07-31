Thu 9 AM | Report shows how private donations helped communities rebound from 2020 fires

The September 2020 fires in Oregon and California destroyed many things, but they also created some. The creations include several organizations geared to help communities and individuals get back on their feet after the smoke cleared.

One of those was the Community Rebuilding Fund, housed at the Oregon Community Foundation with support from several large donors. A recent report shows how the fund helped fire victims, and spurred the creation of other supports in the aftermath. United Way of Jackson County and the Oregon Disaster Funders Network are both involved in continuing post-fire efforts.

We visit with Dee Anne Everson from United Way and Kristin Monahan from ODFN.

