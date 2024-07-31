© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | UO researchers work to tell public: Smoke is harder on children

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 31, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

We've gotten used to checking the air quality index (AQI) numbers when wildfire smoke hangs in the air. If the numbers get into the unhealthy range, we may limit our activities. But the limits may be different for children, whose developing lungs are potentially more susceptible to damage from smoky conditions.

University of Oregon researchers experimented with various graphics to share the information with the public, to better protect children from smoke exposure.

Catherine Slavik led the team that designed new infographics communicating smoke risks to kids. She joins us to talk about the graphics and the responses to them. The interview also includes Ellen Peters, director of UO's Center for Science Communication Research.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
See stories by Angela Decker