Thu 9:25 | UO researchers work to tell public: Smoke is harder on children

We've gotten used to checking the air quality index (AQI) numbers when wildfire smoke hangs in the air. If the numbers get into the unhealthy range, we may limit our activities. But the limits may be different for children, whose developing lungs are potentially more susceptible to damage from smoky conditions.

University of Oregon researchers experimented with various graphics to share the information with the public, to better protect children from smoke exposure.

Catherine Slavik led the team that designed new infographics communicating smoke risks to kids. She joins us to talk about the graphics and the responses to them. The interview also includes Ellen Peters, director of UO's Center for Science Communication Research.