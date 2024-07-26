© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race and Ethnicity
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | The Black/white women vote explored in Common Ground Conversations

By Mike Green
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

We're barreling toward another presidential election, with a lot of numbers from previous elections... and a lot of guesses about this one. Among the numbers from previous elections are the figures showing the high participation by women, and the stark differences in voting patterns between Black women and white women.

Mike Green continues to explore the differences in our Common Ground Conversations series, talking to individuals from both groups about their political preferences, and how they formed. Mike's latest guest is Lynn Barton, who identifies as a Republican conservative... but didn't until later in life. Listen for the keys to her transition, and her thoughts on women and votes and differences by race.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
See stories by Mike Green