Mon 9 AM | The Black/white women vote explored in Common Ground Conversations

We're barreling toward another presidential election, with a lot of numbers from previous elections... and a lot of guesses about this one. Among the numbers from previous elections are the figures showing the high participation by women, and the stark differences in voting patterns between Black women and white women.

Mike Green continues to explore the differences in our Common Ground Conversations series, talking to individuals from both groups about their political preferences, and how they formed. Mike's latest guest is Lynn Barton, who identifies as a Republican conservative... but didn't until later in life. Listen for the keys to her transition, and her thoughts on women and votes and differences by race.

