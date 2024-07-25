© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Struggling school districts, fire maps, and more keep reporters busy

By JPR News Team
Published July 25, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Our reporters dive into an extended analysis of why school districts are so strapped for cash on The Debrief, our end-of-the-week look back at the big stories.

Also, we knew fire season would not stay quiet forever, and fires are indeed keeping crews busy on both sides of the state line. Even THINKING about fires makes news, as in the state of Oregon's (re)introduction of its wildfire hazard map.

These are among the stories JPR News covered this week.

Sitting around the studio table is News Director Erik Neumann, reporters Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, and Justin Higginbottom, and intern James Kelley.

