Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | How JD Vance thought and spoke before embracing Trump

By Geoffrey Riley
Published July 19, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Gage Skidmore
/
Wikimedia Commons

He's the Republican candidate for Vice President now, but last time we talked to JD Vance, he not only had his doubts about Donald Trump, he did not think Trump would win the election.

That was in 2016, and many things have changed. The occasion for Vance's appearance on the JX was a conversation about his highly-regarded book, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.

It's the book that made him famous, the tale of his upbringing in Ohio's Rust Belt, by parents who had left Appalachia in search of greater economic opportunity.

We provide a rerun of the Vance interview, for comparison with the current statements of a man now on the cusp of great power.

Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
