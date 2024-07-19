Mon 9:25 | How JD Vance thought and spoke before embracing Trump

He's the Republican candidate for Vice President now, but last time we talked to JD Vance, he not only had his doubts about Donald Trump, he did not think Trump would win the election.

That was in 2016, and many things have changed. The occasion for Vance's appearance on the JX was a conversation about his highly-regarded book, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.

It's the book that made him famous, the tale of his upbringing in Ohio's Rust Belt, by parents who had left Appalachia in search of greater economic opportunity.

We provide a rerun of the Vance interview, for comparison with the current statements of a man now on the cusp of great power.

