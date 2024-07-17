Thu 9 AM | Oregon's wide-ranging approach to heading off youth suicides

Suicides by young people in Oregon hit a peak in 2018, with 129 deaths. And while the overall numbers have dropped a bit in the years since, the rate of youth suicide remains high when compared with the rest of the country. And there's another note: youth suicides by white people are dropping, while deaths by people of other ethnicities are on the rise.

The Oregon Health Authority runs several programs and approaches to track and prevent suicides by young people, with increasing attention to non-white groups. Ebony Clarke, OHA Behavioral Health Director, joins the JX with numbers and causes and details of intervention and prevention programs.