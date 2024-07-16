Wed 9:40 | Looking for relatives and motivations with the Rogue Valley Genealogical Society

The Internet has made searching for family history far easier than it used to be. Still, the gobs of records and documents and papers--or the absence of them--can make it necessary to ask for a little help now and then.

The Rogue Valley Genealogical Society offers that kind of help to its members. And it is throwing an open house (July 20) to get more people acquainted with the society and its library and what it can do.

RVGS officers Kim Thurman, Ann Baracker, and Mary Robsman join us for a chat about searching for relatives, and their quests for freedom in the United States.