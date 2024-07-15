Tue 9 AM | Oregon community colleges aim to provide better support to older students

College or not? The question tends to be focused upon students graduating from high school, but there are many more people out there who can answer it. Older students could provide a large portion of the enrollment at community colleges, as the high school-straight-to-college pipeline delivers fewer students.

The Oregon Community College Association is talking about better serving the population of older students, those already holding down jobs and often caring for families, too.

The Student Success Center at OCCA is designed for this purpose. We learn more about the center and its work in a visit with Elizabeth Cox Brand, the center's director.