© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | OSU researcher works to screen the bias out of AI

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 12, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Eric Slyman Photo by Johanna Carson.

Artificial Intelligence has caused concerns in the abstract since the first "Terminator" movie, and maybe before that. We'll put aside the end-of-the-world stuff for a bit and focus on the biases that can show up in AI... because AI is set up by humans, and they have biases.

An Oregon State University researcher, working with the software company Adobe, created a training technique for AI that can filter out some biases. The conversation can go way over our heads, but Eric Slyman keeps it down-to-Earth and understandable in his chat with the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team