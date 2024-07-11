© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | The story of July so far: just plain hot

By JPR News Team
Published July 11, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

July's arrival brought a fresh, hot dose of summer reality. Not only did the heat wave bring a succession of record-high temperatures, but we also got an increase in fire danger, some significant new fires, and smoke in the air.

The situation brought about the annual restoration of the JPR Wildfire Tracker to our website. That's just one thing the JPR News team can discuss in the latest iteration of our week-end news review, The Debrief. But as always, there's plenty more on the week's list of stories.

JPR reporters recount some of the highlights, and what it took to cover them.

