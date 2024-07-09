© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Scholarship fund helps Rogue Valley students get into healthcare workforce

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 9, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

It's been almost 30 years since all spending on healthcare in the United States topped a trillion dollars in a single year. Now it's well over four trillion dollars, and rising every year. We have greater healthcare needs, and so a greater need for people to provide services.

Ashland Community Health Foundation, which once focused on supporting Ashland's hospital, expanded its focus over the years to other communities and services. One of those is a scholarship fund to help students finish school and get working in healthcare.

We get more details on the Allied Health Scholarship program from Stephanie Roland, ACHF Executive Director.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
