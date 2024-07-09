Wed 9:25 | Scholarship fund helps Rogue Valley students get into healthcare workforce

It's been almost 30 years since all spending on healthcare in the United States topped a trillion dollars in a single year. Now it's well over four trillion dollars, and rising every year. We have greater healthcare needs, and so a greater need for people to provide services.

Ashland Community Health Foundation, which once focused on supporting Ashland's hospital, expanded its focus over the years to other communities and services. One of those is a scholarship fund to help students finish school and get working in healthcare.

We get more details on the Allied Health Scholarship program from Stephanie Roland, ACHF Executive Director.